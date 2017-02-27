Liên tục cập nhật:
O.J.: Made in America đoạt giải Phim tài liệu xất sắc nhất
Bom tấn Fantastic Beasts and Where to Find Them được trao giải Thiết kế phục trang xuất sắc. Đây là tượng vàng thứ 4 dành cho nhà thiết kế huyền thoại Colleen Atwood.
Bom tấn gây nhiều tranh cãi Suicide Squad thắng giải Hóa trang & làm tóc xuất sắc
Nam diễn viên Mahershala Ali trong Moonlight đã được trao giải Nam diễn viên phụ xuất sắc nhất. Bước lên nhân giải thưởng đầu tiên trong đời của mình, nam diễn viên 43 tuổi đã gửi lời cảm ơn đoàn làm phim đặc biệt là người vợ của anh đang mang thai đứa con được 3 tháng.
Mahershala Ali trong Moonlight
Justin Timberlake trình diễn mở màn với ca khúc Can't Stop the Feeling - nhạc phẩm nhận đề cử Ca khúc trong phim xuất sắc khi xuất hiện trong bộ phim Trolls.
Xem các ngôi sao trên thảm đỏ Lễ trao giải Oscar 2017:
Emma Roberts
Olivia Culpo
Sofia Carson
Hailee Steinfeld
Karlie Kloss
Nữ diễn viên Cynthia Erivo
Danh sách đề cử giải thưởng Oscar 2017
Phim truyện xuất sắc
Arrival
Fences
Hacksaw Ridge
Hell or High Water
Hidden Figures
La La Land
Lion
Manchester By the Sea
Moonlight
Đạo diễn xuất sắc
Denis Villeneuve với Arrival
Mel Gibson với Hacksaw Ridge
Damien Chazelle với La La Land
Kenneth Lonergan với Manchester by the Sea
Barry Jenkins với Moonlight
Nam diễn viên chính xuất sắc
Casey Affleck trong Manchester by the Sea
Andrew Garfield trong Hacksaw Ridge
Ryan Gosling trong La La Land
Viggo Mortensen trong Captain Fantastic
Denzel Washington trong Fences
Nữ diễn viên chính xuất sắc
Isabelle Huppert trong Elle
Ruth Negga trong Loving
Emma Stone trong La La Land
Natalie Portman trong Jackie
Meryl Streep trong Florence Foster Jenkins
Nam diễn viên phụ xuất sắc
Mahershala Ali trong Moonlight
Jeff Bridges trong Hell or High Water
Lucas Hedges trong Manchester by the Sea
Dev Patel trong Lion
Michael Shannon trong Nocturnal Animals
Nữ diễn viên phụ xuất sắc
Viola Davis trong Fences
Naomie Harris trong Moonlight
Nicole Kidman trong Lion
Octavia Spencer trong Hidden Figures
Michelle Williams trong Manchester by the Sea
Kịch bản gốc xuất sắc
Hell or High Water (Taylor Sheridan)
La La Land (Damien Chazelle)
The Lobster (Yorgos Lanthimos, Efthymis Filippou)
Manchester by the Sea (Kenneth Lonergan)
20th Century Women (Mike Mills)
Kịch bản chuyển thể xuất sắc
Arrival (Eric Heisserer)
Fences (August Wilson)
Hidden Figures (Allison Schroeder, Theodore Melfi)
Lion (Luke Davies)
Moonlight (Barry Jenkins, Tarell Alvin McRaney)
Phim tài liệu xuất sắc
Fire at Sea
I Am Not Your Negro
Life, Animated
O.J.: Made in America
The 13th
Phim hoạt hình xuất sắc
Kubo and the Two Strings
Moana
My Life As a Zucchini
The Red Turtle
Zootopia
Phim nói tiếng nước ngoài xuất sắc
Land of Mine (Đan Mạch)
A Man Called Ove (Thụy Điển)
The Salesman (Iran)
Tanna (Australia)
Toni Erdmann (Đức)
Dựng phim xuất sắc
Arrival (Joe Walker)
Hacksaw Ridge (John Gilbert)
Hell or High Water (Jake Roberts)
La La Land (Tom Cross)
Moonlight (Joi McMillon, Nat Sanders)
Quay phim xuất sắc
Arrival (Bradford Young)
La La Land (Linus Sandgren)
Lion (Grieg Fraser)
Moonlight (James Laxton)
Silence (Rodrigo Prieto)
Thiết kế sản xuất xuất sắc
Arrival (Patrice Vermette)
Fantastic Beasts and Where to Find Them (Stuart Craig)
Hail, Caesar!
La La Land (Sandy Reynolds-Wasco, David Wasco)
Passengers (Guy Hendrix Dyas)
Thiết kế phục trang xuất sắc
Allied (Joanna Johnston)
Fantastic Beasts and Where to Find Them (Colleen Atwood)
Florence Foster Jenkins (Consolata Boyle)
Jackie (Madeline Fontaine)
La La Land (Mary Zophres)
Nhạc nền trong phim xuất sắc
Jackie (Micachu)
La La Land (Justin Hurwitz)
Lion (Dustin O'Halloran, Hauschka)
Moonlight (Nicholas Britell)
Passengers (Thomas Newman)
Ca khúc chủ đề trong phim xuất sắc
Audition trong La La Land
Can’t Stop the Feeling! trong Trolls
City of Stars trong La La Land
The Empty Chair trong Jim: The James Foley Story
How Far I'll Go trong Moana
Dàn dựng âm thanh xuất sắc
Arrival
Deepwater Horizon
Hacksaw Ridge
La La Land
Sully
Hòa âm xuất sắc
Arrival
Hacksaw Ridge
La La Land
Rogue One: A Star Wars Story
13 Hours
Kỹ xảo hình ảnh xuất sắc
Deepwater Horizon
Doctor Strange
The Jungle Book
Kubo and the Two Strings
Rogue One: A Star Wars Story
Hóa trang và làm tóc xuất sắc
A Man Called Ove
Star Trek Beyond
Suicide Squad
Phim ngắn xuất sắc
Ennemis Intérieurs
La Femme et le TGV
Silent Nights
Sing
Timecode
Phim tài liệu ngắn xuất sắc
4.1 Miles
Extremis
Joe’s Violin
Watani: My Homeland
The White Helmets
Phim hoạt hình ngắn xuất sắc
Blind Vaysha
Borrowed Time
Pear Cider and Cigarettes
Pearl
Piper