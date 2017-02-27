Lễ trao giải Oscar 2017 lần thứ 89 sẽ diễn ra vào 5h30 ngày 26.2 (giờ địa phương) tại Nhà hát Dolby, Hollywood, Los Angeles, Mỹ tức 8g30 sáng ngày 27.2 (giờ Việt Nam).

O.J.: Made in America đoạt giải Phim tài liệu xất sắc nhất

Bom tấn Fantastic Beasts and Where to Find Them được trao giải Thiết kế phục trang xuất sắc. Đây là tượng vàng thứ 4 dành cho nhà thiết kế huyền thoại Colleen Atwood.

Bom tấn gây nhiều tranh cãi Suicide Squad thắng giải Hóa trang & làm tóc xuất sắc

Nam diễn viên Mahershala Ali trong Moonlight đã được trao giải Nam diễn viên phụ xuất sắc nhất. Bước lên nhân giải thưởng đầu tiên trong đời của mình, nam diễn viên 43 tuổi đã gửi lời cảm ơn đoàn làm phim đặc biệt là người vợ của anh đang mang thai đứa con được 3 tháng.

Mahershala Ali trong Moonlight

Justin Timberlake trình diễn mở màn với ca khúc Can't Stop the Feeling - nhạc phẩm nhận đề cử Ca khúc trong phim xuất sắc khi xuất hiện trong bộ phim Trolls.

Danh sách đề cử giải thưởng Oscar 2017

Phim truyện xuất sắc

Arrival

Fences

Hacksaw Ridge

Hell or High Water

Hidden Figures

La La Land

Lion

Manchester By the Sea

Moonlight

Đạo diễn xuất sắc

Denis Villeneuve với Arrival

Mel Gibson với Hacksaw Ridge

Damien Chazelle với La La Land

Kenneth Lonergan với Manchester by the Sea

Barry Jenkins với Moonlight

Nam diễn viên chính xuất sắc

Casey Affleck trong Manchester by the Sea

Andrew Garfield trong Hacksaw Ridge

Ryan Gosling trong La La Land

Viggo Mortensen trong Captain Fantastic

Denzel Washington trong Fences

Nữ diễn viên chính xuất sắc

Isabelle Huppert trong Elle

Ruth Negga trong Loving

Emma Stone trong La La Land

Natalie Portman trong Jackie

Meryl Streep trong Florence Foster Jenkins

Nam diễn viên phụ xuất sắc

Mahershala Ali trong Moonlight

Jeff Bridges trong Hell or High Water

Lucas Hedges trong Manchester by the Sea

Dev Patel trong Lion

Michael Shannon trong Nocturnal Animals

Nữ diễn viên phụ xuất sắc

Viola Davis trong Fences

Naomie Harris trong Moonlight

Nicole Kidman trong Lion

Octavia Spencer trong Hidden Figures

Michelle Williams trong Manchester by the Sea

Kịch bản gốc xuất sắc

Hell or High Water (Taylor Sheridan)

La La Land (Damien Chazelle)

The Lobster (Yorgos Lanthimos, Efthymis Filippou)

Manchester by the Sea (Kenneth Lonergan)

20th Century Women (Mike Mills)

Kịch bản chuyển thể xuất sắc

Arrival (Eric Heisserer)

Fences (August Wilson)

Hidden Figures (Allison Schroeder, Theodore Melfi)

Lion (Luke Davies)

Moonlight (Barry Jenkins, Tarell Alvin McRaney)

Phim tài liệu xuất sắc

Fire at Sea

I Am Not Your Negro

Life, Animated

O.J.: Made in America

The 13th

Phim hoạt hình xuất sắc

Kubo and the Two Strings

Moana

My Life As a Zucchini

The Red Turtle

Zootopia

Phim nói tiếng nước ngoài xuất sắc

Land of Mine (Đan Mạch)

A Man Called Ove (Thụy Điển)

The Salesman (Iran)

Tanna (Australia)

Toni Erdmann (Đức)

Dựng phim xuất sắc

Arrival (Joe Walker)

Hacksaw Ridge (John Gilbert)

Hell or High Water (Jake Roberts)

La La Land (Tom Cross)

Moonlight (Joi McMillon, Nat Sanders)

Quay phim xuất sắc

Arrival (Bradford Young)

La La Land (Linus Sandgren)

Lion (Grieg Fraser)

Moonlight (James Laxton)

Silence (Rodrigo Prieto)

Thiết kế sản xuất xuất sắc

Arrival (Patrice Vermette)

Fantastic Beasts and Where to Find Them (Stuart Craig)

Hail, Caesar!

La La Land (Sandy Reynolds-Wasco, David Wasco)

Passengers (Guy Hendrix Dyas)

Thiết kế phục trang xuất sắc

Allied (Joanna Johnston)

Fantastic Beasts and Where to Find Them (Colleen Atwood)

Florence Foster Jenkins (Consolata Boyle)

Jackie (Madeline Fontaine)

La La Land (Mary Zophres)

Nhạc nền trong phim xuất sắc

Jackie (Micachu)

La La Land (Justin Hurwitz)

Lion (Dustin O'Halloran, Hauschka)

Moonlight (Nicholas Britell)

Passengers (Thomas Newman)

Ca khúc chủ đề trong phim xuất sắc

Audition trong La La Land

Can’t Stop the Feeling! trong Trolls

City of Stars trong La La Land

The Empty Chair trong Jim: The James Foley Story

How Far I'll Go trong Moana

Dàn dựng âm thanh xuất sắc

Arrival

Deepwater Horizon

Hacksaw Ridge

La La Land

Sully

Hòa âm xuất sắc

Arrival

Hacksaw Ridge

La La Land

Rogue One: A Star Wars Story

13 Hours

Kỹ xảo hình ảnh xuất sắc

Deepwater Horizon

Doctor Strange

The Jungle Book

Kubo and the Two Strings

Rogue One: A Star Wars Story

Hóa trang và làm tóc xuất sắc

A Man Called Ove

Star Trek Beyond

Suicide Squad

Phim ngắn xuất sắc

Ennemis Intérieurs

La Femme et le TGV

Silent Nights

Sing

Timecode

Phim tài liệu ngắn xuất sắc

4.1 Miles

Extremis

Joe’s Violin

Watani: My Homeland

The White Helmets

Phim hoạt hình ngắn xuất sắc

Blind Vaysha

Borrowed Time

Pear Cider and Cigarettes

Pearl

Piper