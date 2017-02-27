Lễ trao giải Oscar 2017 lần thứ 89 sẽ diễn ra vào 5h30 ngày 26.2 (giờ địa phương) tại Nhà hát Dolby, Hollywood, Los Angeles, Mỹ tức 8g30 sáng ngày 27.2 (giờ Việt Nam).

Liên tục cập nhật:

O.J.: Made in America đoạt giải Phim tài liệu xất sắc nhất

Bom tấn Fantastic Beasts and Where to Find Them được trao giải Thiết kế phục trang xuất sắc. Đây là tượng vàng thứ 4 dành cho nhà thiết kế huyền thoại Colleen Atwood.

Bom tấn gây nhiều tranh cãi Suicide Squad thắng giải Hóa trang & làm tóc xuất sắc

Nam diễn viên Mahershala Ali trong Moonlight đã được trao giải Nam diễn viên phụ xuất sắc nhất. Bước lên nhân giải thưởng đầu tiên trong đời của mình, nam diễn viên 43 tuổi đã gửi lời cảm ơn đoàn làm phim đặc biệt là người vợ của anh đang mang thai đứa con được 3 tháng.

Mahershala Ali trong Moonlight

Justin Timberlake trình diễn mở màn với ca khúc Can't Stop the Feeling - nhạc phẩm nhận đề cử Ca khúc trong phim xuất sắc khi xuất hiện trong bộ phim Trolls.

Xem các ngôi sao trên thảm đỏ Lễ trao giải Oscar 2017:

Emma Roberts

Olivia Culpo

Sofia Carson

Hailee Steinfeld

Karlie Kloss

Nữ diễn viên Cynthia Erivo

Danh sách đề cử giải thưởng Oscar 2017

Phim truyện xuất sắc

Arrival
Fences
Hacksaw Ridge
Hell or High Water
Hidden Figures
La La Land
Lion
Manchester By the Sea
Moonlight

Đạo diễn xuất sắc

Denis Villeneuve với Arrival
Mel Gibson với Hacksaw Ridge
Damien Chazelle với La La Land
Kenneth Lonergan với Manchester by the Sea
Barry Jenkins với Moonlight

Nam diễn viên chính xuất sắc

Casey Affleck trong Manchester by the Sea
Andrew Garfield trong Hacksaw Ridge
Ryan Gosling trong La La Land
Viggo Mortensen trong Captain Fantastic
Denzel Washington trong Fences

Nữ diễn viên chính xuất sắc

Isabelle Huppert trong Elle
Ruth Negga trong Loving
Emma Stone trong La La Land
Natalie Portman trong Jackie
Meryl Streep trong Florence Foster Jenkins

Nam diễn viên phụ xuất sắc

Mahershala Ali trong Moonlight
Jeff Bridges trong Hell or High Water
Lucas Hedges trong Manchester by the Sea
Dev Patel trong Lion
Michael Shannon trong Nocturnal Animals

Nữ diễn viên phụ xuất sắc

Viola Davis trong Fences
Naomie Harris trong Moonlight
Nicole Kidman trong Lion
Octavia Spencer trong Hidden Figures
Michelle Williams trong Manchester by the Sea

Kịch bản gốc xuất sắc

Hell or High Water (Taylor Sheridan)
La La Land (Damien Chazelle)
The Lobster (Yorgos Lanthimos, Efthymis Filippou)
Manchester by the Sea (Kenneth Lonergan)
20th Century Women (Mike Mills)

Kịch bản chuyển thể xuất sắc

Arrival (Eric Heisserer)
Fences (August Wilson)
Hidden Figures (Allison Schroeder, Theodore Melfi)
Lion (Luke Davies)
Moonlight (Barry Jenkins, Tarell Alvin McRaney)

Phim tài liệu xuất sắc

Fire at Sea
I Am Not Your Negro
Life, Animated
O.J.: Made in America
The 13th

Phim hoạt hình xuất sắc

Kubo and the Two Strings
Moana
My Life As a Zucchini
The Red Turtle
Zootopia

Phim nói tiếng nước ngoài xuất sắc

Land of Mine (Đan Mạch)
A Man Called Ove (Thụy Điển)
The Salesman (Iran)
Tanna (Australia)
Toni Erdmann (Đức)

Dựng phim xuất sắc

Arrival (Joe Walker)
Hacksaw Ridge (John Gilbert)
Hell or High Water (Jake Roberts)
La La Land (Tom Cross)
Moonlight (Joi McMillon, Nat Sanders)

Quay phim xuất sắc

Arrival (Bradford Young)
La La Land (Linus Sandgren)
Lion (Grieg Fraser)
Moonlight (James Laxton)
Silence (Rodrigo Prieto)

Thiết kế sản xuất xuất sắc

Arrival (Patrice Vermette)
Fantastic Beasts and Where to Find Them (Stuart Craig)
Hail, Caesar!
La La Land (Sandy Reynolds-Wasco, David Wasco)
Passengers (Guy Hendrix Dyas)

Thiết kế phục trang xuất sắc

Allied (Joanna Johnston)
Fantastic Beasts and Where to Find Them (Colleen Atwood)
Florence Foster Jenkins (Consolata Boyle)
Jackie (Madeline Fontaine)
La La Land (Mary Zophres)

Nhạc nền trong phim xuất sắc

Jackie (Micachu)
La La Land (Justin Hurwitz)
Lion (Dustin O'Halloran, Hauschka)
Moonlight (Nicholas Britell)
Passengers (Thomas Newman)

Ca khúc chủ đề trong phim xuất sắc

Audition trong La La Land
Can’t Stop the Feeling! trong Trolls
City of Stars trong La La Land
The Empty Chair trong Jim: The James Foley Story
How Far I'll Go trong Moana

Dàn dựng âm thanh xuất sắc

Arrival
Deepwater Horizon
Hacksaw Ridge
La La Land
Sully

Hòa âm xuất sắc

Arrival
Hacksaw Ridge
La La Land
Rogue One: A Star Wars Story
13 Hours

Kỹ xảo hình ảnh xuất sắc

Deepwater Horizon
Doctor Strange
The Jungle Book
Kubo and the Two Strings
Rogue One: A Star Wars Story

Hóa trang và làm tóc xuất sắc

A Man Called Ove
Star Trek Beyond
Suicide Squad

Phim ngắn xuất sắc

Ennemis Intérieurs
La Femme et le TGV
Silent Nights
Sing
Timecode

Phim tài liệu ngắn xuất sắc

4.1 Miles
Extremis
Joe’s Violin
Watani: My Homeland
The White Helmets

Phim hoạt hình ngắn xuất sắc

Blind Vaysha
Borrowed Time
Pear Cider and Cigarettes
Pearl
Piper