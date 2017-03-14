In 2006, a my friend gave me the book “The world is flat” of author Thomas L. Friedman. This book was very interesting. In the book, India was a special example of beginning of a new world order - the flat world. It made my thirst for travel to this land. As wish, in 2007, I received an opportunity to join a short training course, few days in the Telecoms Training Center at Ghaziabad. This small city was about 40 km far from New Delhi. The course was a trainning of Next Generation Network (NGN) of Asia-Pacific Telecommunity (APT).

A street in India

APT budget was very restricted and economized. However, I departed flight to India with big enthusiasm. I wanted to see where the flat world was running and how was it. The flight arrived New Delhi at mid night. The airport was sleepy. The kiosk of money changers in the airport was closed. Lucky, an officer of Training Center picked up me and some colleagues came from other countries. The first day of the course started by long speechs of some leaders of Training Center. The main content was presented in the afternoon and two next days.

The training course included a visit to a research institute of information technology and few famous places in New Delhi. When our car turned to the research institute, a large house with cool air from air-conditioners, I saw skinny children with and their black thin mother under a viaduct. They were laying or sitting or arranging pieces of paper and old something. It seemed that their living place was under the viaduct. Skinny, very thin, black…they were like people in pictures of famine in Somalia. Also, I saw some skinny children at the outside of the famous places: Qutub Minar tower – a heritage of the world was built from 12th century, Lotus temple – a Baha’i House of worship completed in 1986. The children were forbidden to follow foreigners to ask tip. Their faces and eyes were very poor. The world is not flat in India and many countries. When is the flat world ?

