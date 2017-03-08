Bayern tiếp tục hủy diệt Arsenal
Lượt về vòng 1/8 Champions League 2016/17:
Ngày 08/03
02h45: Arsenal 1-5 Bayern Munich ( xem video )
02h45: SSC Napoli 1-3 Real Madrid ( xem video )
AFC Cup 2017:
Ngày 7/3:
15h45:Felda United 1-1 Hà Nội FC
16h00: Magwe FC 1-1 Johor Darul Ta'zim FC
18h00: Boeung Ket 0-2 Global FC
18h30: Ceres-La Salle FC 5-0 Tampines Rovers FC
19h30: Al-Nejmeh 2-1 Saham
Giải Hạng Nhất Anh:
02h45 ngày 8/3: Birmingham vs Wigan
02h45 ngày 8/3: Blackburn vs Cardiff City
02h45 ngày 8/3: Bristol City vs Norwich
02h45 ngày 8/3: Derby County vs Preston North End
02h45 ngày 8/3: Fulham vs Leeds United
02h45 ngày 8/3: Huddersfield Town vs Aston Villa
02h45 ngày 8/3: Ipswich vs Wolves
02h45 ngày 8/3: Nottingham Forest vs Brentford
02h45 ngày 8/3: QPR vs Barnsley
02h45 ngày 8/3: Rotherham United vs Brighton
02h45 ngày 8/3: Sheffield vs Burton Albion
03h00 ngày 8/3: Reading vs Newcastle
Copa Libertadores:
03h15 ngày 8/3: Deportes Iquique vs Guarani CA
05h30 ngày 8/3: Jorge Wilstermann vs CA Penarol
07h00 ngày 8/3: Atletico Paranaense vs Catolica
07h45 ngày 8/3: Zulia vs Chapecoense
