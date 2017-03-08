Vietnamnet cập nhật kết quả các trận đấu đêm qua và rạng sáng nay nhanh nhất, chính xác nhất.

Ket qua bong da hom nay 8/3 - Anh 1

Bayern tiếp tục hủy diệt Arsenal

Đang cập nhật...

Lượt về vòng 1/8 Champions League 2016/17:

Ngày 08/03

02h45: Arsenal 1-5 Bayern Munich ( xem video )

02h45: SSC Napoli 1-3 Real Madrid ( xem video )

AFC Cup 2017:

Ngày 7/3:

15h45:Felda United 1-1 Hà Nội FC

16h00: Magwe FC 1-1 Johor Darul Ta'zim FC

18h00: Boeung Ket 0-2 Global FC

18h30: Ceres-La Salle FC 5-0 Tampines Rovers FC

19h30: Al-Nejmeh 2-1 Saham

Giải Hạng Nhất Anh:

02h45 ngày 8/3: Birmingham vs Wigan

02h45 ngày 8/3: Blackburn vs Cardiff City

02h45 ngày 8/3: Bristol City vs Norwich

02h45 ngày 8/3: Derby County vs Preston North End

02h45 ngày 8/3: Fulham vs Leeds United

02h45 ngày 8/3: Huddersfield Town vs Aston Villa

02h45 ngày 8/3: Ipswich vs Wolves

02h45 ngày 8/3: Nottingham Forest vs Brentford

02h45 ngày 8/3: QPR vs Barnsley

02h45 ngày 8/3: Rotherham United vs Brighton

02h45 ngày 8/3: Sheffield vs Burton Albion

03h00 ngày 8/3: Reading vs Newcastle

Copa Libertadores:

03h15 ngày 8/3: Deportes Iquique vs Guarani CA

05h30 ngày 8/3: Jorge Wilstermann vs CA Penarol

07h00 ngày 8/3: Atletico Paranaense vs Catolica

07h45 ngày 8/3: Zulia vs Chapecoense

Q.C