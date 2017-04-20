- Vietnamnet cập nhật kết quả các trận đấu đêm qua và rạng sáng nay nhanh nhất, chính xác nhất. Mà tâm điểm là 2 cặp tứ kết lượt về Champions League 2016/17.

Ket qua bong da Cup C1 hom nay 20/4 - Anh 1

Barca phải dừng bước ở tứ kết

Vòng tứ kết Champions League 2016/17 (lượt về):

01h45 ngày 20/4: Barcelona 0-0 Juventus ( 3-0 )

01h45 ngày 20/4: Monaco 3-1 Dortmund ( 3-2 , Bóng đá TV)

01h45 ngày 19/4: Real Madrid 4-2 Bayern Munich ( 2-1 )

01h45 ngày 19/4: Leicester 1-1 Atletico Madrid (0-1, Bóng đá TV, Thể thao TV)

Vòng 33 Ligue 1 (Pháp):

23h30 ngày 18/4: Metz 2-3 PSG

Copa Libertadores (Cúp C1 Nam Mỹ):

05h30 ngày 20/4: Estudiantes La Plata vs Atletico Nacional

07h00 ngày 20/4: Zamora Barinas vs Deportes Iquique

07h45 ngày 20/4: Independiente Santa Fe vs Santos

07h45 ngày 20/4: Libertad Asuncion vs Atletico Mineiro

Vòng bảng AFC Cup 2017:

16h00 ngày 19/4: Magway 2-4 Global FC

18h00 ngày 19/4: Boeung Ket Angkor 0-3 Johor

18h30 ngày 19/4: Ceres 6-2 Hà Nội FC

19h45 ngày 19/4: Felda United FC 1-3 Tampines Rovers FC

*Trong ngoặc là tỷ số lượt đi và kênh phát sóng trực tiếp.

Q.C