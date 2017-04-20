Barca phải dừng bước ở tứ kết
Vòng tứ kết Champions League 2016/17 (lượt về):
01h45 ngày 20/4: Barcelona 0-0 Juventus ( 3-0 )
01h45 ngày 20/4: Monaco 3-1 Dortmund ( 3-2 , Bóng đá TV)
01h45 ngày 19/4: Real Madrid 4-2 Bayern Munich ( 2-1 )
01h45 ngày 19/4: Leicester 1-1 Atletico Madrid (0-1, Bóng đá TV, Thể thao TV)
Vòng 33 Ligue 1 (Pháp):
23h30 ngày 18/4: Metz 2-3 PSG
Copa Libertadores (Cúp C1 Nam Mỹ):
05h30 ngày 20/4: Estudiantes La Plata vs Atletico Nacional
07h00 ngày 20/4: Zamora Barinas vs Deportes Iquique
07h45 ngày 20/4: Independiente Santa Fe vs Santos
07h45 ngày 20/4: Libertad Asuncion vs Atletico Mineiro
Vòng bảng AFC Cup 2017:
16h00 ngày 19/4: Magway 2-4 Global FC
18h00 ngày 19/4: Boeung Ket Angkor 0-3 Johor
18h30 ngày 19/4: Ceres 6-2 Hà Nội FC
19h45 ngày 19/4: Felda United FC 1-3 Tampines Rovers FC
*Trong ngoặc là tỷ số lượt đi và kênh phát sóng trực tiếp.
Q.C