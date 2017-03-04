Trận cầu tâm điểm vòng 27 Premier League giữa Liverpool và Arsenal sẽ diễn ra lúc 0h30 ngày 5/3, theo giờ Việt Nam. Dưới đây là đội hình kết hợp từ danh sách thi đấu của hai đội ở trận này:
Thủ môn: Petr Cech (Arsenal)
Hậu vệ phải: Nathaniel Clyne (Liverpool)
Trung vệ: Laurent Koscielny (Arsenal)
Trung vệ: Shkodran Mustafi (Arsenal)
Hậu vệ trái: James Milner (Liverpool)
Tiền vệ phòng ngự: Francis Coquelin (Arsenal)
Tiền vệ trung tâm: Adam Lallana (Liverpool)
Tiền vệ công: Coutinho (Liverpool)
Tiền đạo trái: Alexis Sanchez (Arsenal)
Tiền đạo phải: Sadio Mane (Liverpool)
Tiền đạo cắm: Roberto Firmino (Liverpool)
Đội hình kết hợp giữa Liverpool và Arsenal.