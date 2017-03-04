Mesut Ozil vắng mặt ở đại chiến trên sân Anfield do bị ốm nên không có tên trong đội hình kết hợp giữa Liverpool và Arsenal.

Doi hinh ket hop Liverpool - Arsenal: Mesut Ozil mat 'kep chinh' - Anh 1

Trận cầu tâm điểm vòng 27 Premier League giữa Liverpool và Arsenal sẽ diễn ra lúc 0h30 ngày 5/3, theo giờ Việt Nam. Dưới đây là đội hình kết hợp từ danh sách thi đấu của hai đội ở trận này:

Doi hinh ket hop Liverpool - Arsenal: Mesut Ozil mat 'kep chinh' - Anh 2

Thủ môn: Petr Cech (Arsenal)

Doi hinh ket hop Liverpool - Arsenal: Mesut Ozil mat 'kep chinh' - Anh 3

Hậu vệ phải: Nathaniel Clyne (Liverpool)

Doi hinh ket hop Liverpool - Arsenal: Mesut Ozil mat 'kep chinh' - Anh 4

Trung vệ: Laurent Koscielny (Arsenal)

Doi hinh ket hop Liverpool - Arsenal: Mesut Ozil mat 'kep chinh' - Anh 5

Trung vệ: Shkodran Mustafi (Arsenal)

Doi hinh ket hop Liverpool - Arsenal: Mesut Ozil mat 'kep chinh' - Anh 6

Hậu vệ trái: James Milner (Liverpool)

Doi hinh ket hop Liverpool - Arsenal: Mesut Ozil mat 'kep chinh' - Anh 7

Tiền vệ phòng ngự: Francis Coquelin (Arsenal)

Doi hinh ket hop Liverpool - Arsenal: Mesut Ozil mat 'kep chinh' - Anh 8

Tiền vệ trung tâm: Adam Lallana (Liverpool)

Doi hinh ket hop Liverpool - Arsenal: Mesut Ozil mat 'kep chinh' - Anh 9

Tiền vệ công: Coutinho (Liverpool)

Doi hinh ket hop Liverpool - Arsenal: Mesut Ozil mat 'kep chinh' - Anh 10

Tiền đạo trái: Alexis Sanchez (Arsenal)

Doi hinh ket hop Liverpool - Arsenal: Mesut Ozil mat 'kep chinh' - Anh 11

Tiền đạo phải: Sadio Mane (Liverpool)

Doi hinh ket hop Liverpool - Arsenal: Mesut Ozil mat 'kep chinh' - Anh 12

Tiền đạo cắm: Roberto Firmino (Liverpool)

Doi hinh ket hop Liverpool - Arsenal: Mesut Ozil mat 'kep chinh' - Anh 13

Đội hình kết hợp giữa Liverpool và Arsenal.