Hazard và Costa đều "nổ súng" trong chiến thắng 4-2 của Chelsea
Đội hình ra sân:
Chelsea (3-4-2-1): Courtois 6.5; Azpilicueta 7, Luiz 7, Cahill 7.5; Moses 6.5 (Terry 85'), Matic 7, Kante 7.5, Fabregas 7.5 (Pedro 76), Alonso 6.5; Hazard 7.5 (Willian 89'), Costa 8.
Southampton (4-3-3): Forster 5.5; Soares 6, Yoshida 6.5, Stephens 6.5, Bertrand 6.5; Davis 6.5, Romeu 7, Ward-Prowse 7 (Long 81'); Tadic 6, Gabbiadini 7 (Rodriguez 85'), Boufal 6 (Redmond 68', 6).
Bàn thắng: Hazard 5', Cahill 45'+1, Costa 53', 89' - Romeu 24', Bertrand 90'+3
* Anh Tuấn (bài và clip)