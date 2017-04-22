Thể thao VietNamNet cập nhật diễn biến trực tiếp trận đấu giữa Chelsea vs Tottenham diễn ra lúc 23h15 ngày 22/4 trong khuôn khổ bán kết FA Cup.
Đội hình ra sân:
Chelsea: Courtois; Azpilicueta (c), David Luiz, Ake; Moses, Kante, Matic, Alonso; Willian, Batshuayi, Pedro.
Dự bị: Begovic, Zouma, Terry, Chalobah, Fabregas, Hazard and Diego Costa.
Tottenham: Lloris (C), Trippier, Dier, Alderweireld, Vertonghen, Wanyama, Dembele, Son, Eriksen, Dele, Kane.
Dự bị: Lopez, Davies, Walker, Wimmer, Sissoko, Nkoudou, Janssen.
* Liên tục cập nhật và chỉnh sửa